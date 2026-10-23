WWE NXT saw a decline in both overall viewership and the key demographic rating for its latest episode on The CW Network.

The October 20, 2026 episode of WWE NXT averaged 655,000 viewers, down from the 732,000 viewers who tuned in for the October 13 broadcast.

The show also drew a 0.10 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, a decrease from the 0.14 rating recorded the previous week.

Tuesday night’s episode featured a segment involving Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo, a singles match between Cruz Montana and Dion Lennox, and more.

The numbers represent a decline of approximately 10.5% in total viewership compared to the previous week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 10/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.