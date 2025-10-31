The viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

According to data from Programming Insider, the October 28 episode of NXT drew 527,000 viewers, marking a minor increase from the 525,000 viewers who tuned in for the October 21 broadcast.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the show scored a 0.07 rating, which remained identical to last week’s number. While steady, this figure is notable for tying the lowest demo rating in the show’s history.

Despite the slight week-to-week gain in total viewers, the episode faced tough competition on Tuesday night, airing head-to-head with Game 4 of the MLB World Series, which dominated the night’s television landscape.

NXT continues its early run on The CW as WWE transitions its developmental brand into a new network home — a move that’s already being closely monitored by industry observers for how it performs in a broader TV environment outside of cable.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments on WWE’s official YouTube channel from the 10/28 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network (not counting the full highlights video, which has drawn 163,000 views as of this writing, which would put it at number two):

* Sol Ruca vacates the Women’s Speed Title due to injury (242,000 views)

* FULL MATCH: Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace | TNA Knockouts Title Match (147,000 views)

* Tatum Paxley vows to be a fighting NXT Women’s Champion (97,000 views)

* Trick Williams hijacks NXT and holds it hostage (89,000 views)

* Ricky Saints and Trick Williams get into three HUGE brawls (83,000 views)

