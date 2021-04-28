Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 744,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

It should be noted that this was the third NXT episode to air on Tuesday nights, with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite. The show featured a six-man main event with Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeating NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

This viewership is down 11.5% from last week’s show, which drew 841,000 viewers.

NXT ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This ranking is way up but the rating is down 4% from last week’s second Tuesday show, which ranked #27 with a 0.23 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #56 in viewership this week. This is up from last week’s #68 ranking, which was tied with a 12am airing of CNN Newsroom.

NXT viewership was down 11.5% this week, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was down 4%. This was the lowest total viewership for NXT since the show moved to Tuesdays earlier this month.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 16.8% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was up 37.5% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that NXT went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on this week in 2020.

Curse of Oak Island on History topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.51 rating, drawing 2.870 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night for cable in viewership with 2.951 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.555 million viewers. FBI on CBS took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.68 rating.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

