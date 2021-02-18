Week 71 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Dynamite reportedly drew 747,000 viewers on TNT while NXT with fallout from “Takeover: Vengeance Day” drew 713,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to PWTorch.

In the 18-49 key demographic, AEW reportedly drew a 0.31 rating while NXT drew a 0.16 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership is up 0.8% from last week’s 741,000 viewers, while the key demo rating is up 6.9% from last week’s 0.29.

This week’s NXT viewership is up 27.8% from last week’s 558,000 viewers for the Takeover go-home show, while the key demographic 18-49 rating is up 33.3% from last week’s 0.12.

AEW topped NXT by 4.8% in total viewers this week, and by 94% in the key demographic rating. AEW viewership was down 16% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 rating was the same as this week in 2020. This week’s NXT viewership was down 10% from the same week in 2020, while the key demographic rating was down 36% from the same week in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s AEW – NXT ratings report on Friday.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.