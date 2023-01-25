Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 607,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.17% from last week’s 600,000 viewers for the post-New Year’s Evil show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 14.28% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.12 rating represents 162,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 11.47% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #28 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #26 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #55 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #61 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew just under the 2022 average in viewership and key demo rating. This was the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Sports competition on Tuesday night included two NBA games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, and Australian Open Tennis coverage on ESPN2. This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.17% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 14.28% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 2.36% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.28% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Clippers on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.48 rating, also drawing 1.312 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.323 million viewers, also drawing a 0.15 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 7.468 million viewers, also drawing a 0.59 key demo rating. Night Court on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.74 rating, also drawing 5.174 million viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Fallon Henley and Kiana James teaming up for the first time, Wendy Choo vs. Elektra Lopez, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell, Chase University hosting an award ceremony to honor Thea Hail for her first win, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match, plus the Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit with Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.