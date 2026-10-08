WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite went head-to-head on Tuesday, October 6, with NXT coming out ahead in overall viewership while AEW held a slight advantage in the key demographic.

According to WrestleNomics, Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT averaged 532,000 viewers, while AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam France drew 495,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT recorded a 0.10 rating, compared to the 0.11 rating posted by AEW Dynamite.

The two shows aired opposite each other due to AEW Dynamite moving from its usual Wednesday night time slot, a scheduling adjustment that frequently occurs during October because of Major League Baseball playoff coverage on TBS.

For comparison, the two programs also went head-to-head on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. On that occasion, WWE NXT averaged 625,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite drew 321,000 viewers and a 0.07 demo rating.

Compared to last year’s head-to-head matchup, NXT saw a decline in both total viewership and the key demographic, while AEW Dynamite posted increases in both categories.

NXT finished ahead of Dynamite by 37,000 viewers this year, a considerably smaller margin than the 304,000-viewer advantage it held during their October 2025 head-to-head matchup.