— It was originally advertised that Lainey Reid would challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship at NXT: No Mercy. However, before the event began, Shawn Michaels announced that Reid had suffered an injury during training and was not cleared to compete. He confirmed that Ruca would still defend her title, with her opponent to be revealed once the match began.

That opponent turned out to be Jaida Parker. As the five-minute clock was winding down, Parker exchanged words with Ruca’s tag partner, ZARIA. Lash Legend then appeared to join in, only for ZARIA to charge at Parker — who moved out of the way — causing ZARIA to accidentally spear Lash instead.

Back inside the ring, Parker walked straight into a Sol Snatcher, giving Ruca the win and another successful defense.

Ruca has been Women’s Speed Champion since April. The NXT: No Mercy match marked her third title defense, and she currently also holds the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

— During Saturday night’s WWE NXT: No Mercy pay-per-view event, a Weaponized Steel Cage Match took place between Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace. Grace entered the match nursing a broken thumb, an injury sustained during their heated brawl leading into the event.

The brutal bout saw Monroe take things a step further by cutting off Grace’s hair extensions with scissors inside the cage.

As the match was nearing its end, both competitors battled to the top of the cage. Monroe blinded Grace by blowing powder in her face, then positioned her for a powerbomb through a table set up in the ring. Grace managed to reverse the attempt, hoisting Monroe onto her shoulders and driving her down with an Air Raid Crash through the table to score the victory.

— At Saturday night’s WWE NXT: No Mercy pay-per-view event, it was revealed that a special NXT vs. TNA crossover show will take place on October 7, airing on The CW Network. NXT General Manager Ava announced the event and confirmed that the card will feature two championship bouts along with men’s and women’s Survivor Series–style matches. The lineups for those matches will be unveiled on this Tuesday’s NXT.

The special will air head-to-head against AEW Dynamite: Homecoming “Title Tuesday” on TBS.

As of now, the following matches will be taking place:

* Everyone Banned From Ringside, There Must Be A Winner: Trick Williams vs. Oba Femi

* Winner Take All: The Hardys (TNA World Tag Team Champions) vs. DarkState (NXT Tag Team Champions)

* Men’s NXT vs. TNA Survivor Series Style Match: Participants TBD

* Women’s NXT vs. TNA Survivor Series Style Match: Participants TBD

WWE NXT: No Mercy opened with Je’Von Evans taking on Josh Briggs in a hard-hitting clash. Briggs nearly sealed the win after landing several big moves, including a massive chokeslam late in the match. Evans, however, turned the tide with a surprise cutter before finishing Briggs off with a top-rope cutter to secure the victory.

