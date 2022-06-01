The finals of the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament have been pushed back.

As of Tuesday afternoon, WWE was still advertising the finals for last night’s In Your House go-home edition of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network, featuring Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez. However, the match did not take place during last night’s show.

WWE instead aired to new lengthy video packages on Stratton and Perez, with comments on their journeys to NXT, and a bit of trash talking between each competitor.

WWE has now announced that the finals with Stratton vs. Perez will take place during next Tuesday’s post-In Your House edition of the show on June 7.

The winner of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will receive a title match of their choosing. The NXT Women’s Title is currently held by Mandy Rose, who will defend against Wendy Choo at In Your House.

Below are the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament brackets, along with the promos from this week’s show:

FIRST ROUND

* Nikkita Lyons defeated Arianna Grace

* Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs * Roxanne Perez defeated Kiana James

* Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley SEMI-FINALS

* Tiffany Stratton (replacing the injured Nikkita Lyons) defeated Fallon Henley * Roxanne Perez defeated Lash Legend FINALS: JUNE 7

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

