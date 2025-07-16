The top dog in the WWE NXT women’s division will be in the house in the iMPACT Zone this week.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling announced that WWE NXT Women’s World Champion Jacy Jane will be appearing on the Thursday, July 16, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ and YouTube.

During the show, Jane, fresh off of her successful title defense over Jordynne Grace at WWE NXT: The Great American Bash this past Saturday, will address her upcoming title versus title match at TNA Slammiversary 2025 against TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich.

The 7/17 episode of TNA iMPACT will serve as the final “go-home show” leading up to the TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view, which takes place this coming Sunday, July 20, at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.