An unfortunate scene unfolded at Thursday night’s WWE NXT live event, as one of the brand’s top stars and current champions may have gone down with an injury.

According to multiple reports, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne appeared to suffer a leg injury during a tag team match at the non-televised NXT house show in Columbus, Ohio. The match saw Jayne team with Fallon Henley against Sol Ruca and Zaria.

Partway through the bout, Jayne reportedly went down awkwardly and appeared to favor her leg. One account notes that the issue may have been a quadriceps injury. She tagged out of the match shortly after, allowing the bout to reach its planned conclusion.

In a concerning sign, the referee threw up the “X” hand signal — the universal sign in professional wrestling to indicate a legitimate injury — prompting immediate attention from ringside officials. Medical personnel then assisted Jayne to the back following the match.

Jayne has been reigning as NXT Women’s Champion since May, when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer to capture the title on an episode of NXT television. The potential injury comes at an unfortunate time for the champion, who has already battled through previous setbacks, including a broken nose sustained in April 2024.

The reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion last appeared on NXT television earlier this week at the NXT Showdown special NXT vs. TNA themed episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

As of this writing, WWE has not issued an official update on Jayne’s condition or the extent of the injury. We will keep you posted as updates regarding her status continue to surface.

Featured below are complete results from the WWE NXT non-televised live event held on October 9 in Columbus, Ohio:

* TNA Champion Trick Williams defeated Shiloh Hill.

* DIY defeated DarkState.

* Omos defeated Lexis King.

* Candice LaRae defeated Kendal Grey.

* Los Americanos defeated Chase U.

* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeated Thea Hail.

* Sol Ruca & Zaria defeated WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley. Jayne appeared to suffer a leg injury.

* WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page defeated Myles Borne.

* WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints won a Fatal Four Way over Oba Femi, Josh Briggs and Je’Von Evans.