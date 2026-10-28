Kelani Jordan isn’t backing down from one of the most controversial promos of her WWE NXT career.

The reigning NXT Women’s Champion recently appeared on The Wrestling Classic, where she was asked about comments she made last year regarding the way fans judge women’s wrestling.

Following her TNA Knockouts Championship victory, Jordan delivered a promo on NXT criticizing fans for being more interested in women with “fat asses and catchphrases” than their actual wrestling abilities.

Asked whether she still stands by those remarks, Jordan didn’t hesitate.

“Yes, that was one of the biggest turning points in my career and also the evolution of Kelani Jordan. So yes, I still stand by that because I think people sometimes forget about the talent that’s in the ring.”

Jordan explained that she believes her athletic accomplishments sometimes get overlooked in favor of other aspects of a wrestler’s presentation.

“They’re so drawn to other things, and I’m like, ‘Hello, the most elite athlete is literally standing right in front of you,'” she said.

“And I think they forget. History maker, North American champion, TNA, now NXT Women’s Champion. I feel like sometimes they just tend to forget until I’m back in the ring again.”

The NXT Women’s Champion also discussed how the promo represented a significant change in her character, moving away from the cheerful personality that had previously defined her WWE run.

“I feel like a lot of times, when you’re all like rainbows and butterflies, people are like, ‘She’s so cute,’ but they don’t always take you seriously,” Jordan explained.

“I’m tired of being an underdog. I know what I bring to the table. I just think I needed to change something, and that’s when I changed. No more happy-go-lucky.”

Jordan is currently scheduled to defend the WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Wren Sinclair at NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 on Saturday, October 31.