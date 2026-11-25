The first match is official for WWE NXT TLC 2026.

During the opening segment of the November 24 episode of WWE NXT, Kendal Grey confronted NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan over the controversial finish to their title match last week.

Grey called Jordan deliberately slapping the referee to get herself disqualified “bullsh*t” prompting the champion to come out and mock her challenger.

Jordan credited Grey’s friend Wren Sinclair with giving her the idea to assault a referee before suggesting that she should be suspended for 90 days for her actions.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone emerged and pointed out that a suspension would prevent Jordan from competing in the upcoming John Cena Classic, something the champion was not interested in having happen.

Instead, Stone announced that Jordan will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Grey in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at WWE NXT TLC on Saturday, December 12.

Jordan originally captured the title from Grey at NXT Heatwave on August 30. Grey subsequently spent several weeks out of in-ring action before returning and demanding a rematch.

During their November 17 title bout, Grey had Jordan trapped in an ankle lock when the champion intentionally struck the referee to force a disqualification and retain her title.