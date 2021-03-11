Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Blackheart and Moon capture the titles from Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Moon and Blackheart are just the second team to hold the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. As noted, tonight’s show opened with NXT General Manager William Regal revealing the titles. He named Kai and Gonzalez the inaugural champions because they won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic earlier this year.

Stay tuned for more on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando:

