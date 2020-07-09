WWE NXT Women’s Title Feud Video Package, Robert Stone Denied and Attacked

– Robert Stone failed to sign a new talent to The Robert Stone Brand during Night 2 of the WWE NXT Great American Bash.

As noted, Stone previously announced that a “huge new signing” would be joining he and Aliyah tonight. Stone tried to get Shotzi Blackheart to join The Brand but she denied him and then ran over his ankle with her mini-tank after Killian Dain appeared out of nowhere and laid Stone out.

– As noted, next week’s NXT episode on the USA Network will see #1 contender Tegan Nox get her title shot from NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, which will be the first title defense for the champ.

