Tony D’Angelo has some exciting news to celebrate outside the ring.

The reigning NXT World Champion took to Instagram to reveal that he and his family have welcomed a baby boy, sharing several photos of his newborn along with the announcement.

“Vincenzo James Ariola. My little boy,” Tony wrote.

The post quickly drew congratulatory messages from across the wrestling world, with fellow NXT stars Kendal Grey, Jaida Parker, Arianna Grace, Izzi Dame, as well as Santos Escobar, Wade Barrett, and several others offering their well wishes.

The announcement comes while D’Angelo continues his reign as NXT World Champion. He most recently competed at NXT Great American Bash, where he successfully retained the title against NARAKU.

Congratulations goes out to Tony D’Angelo and his family on the blessing of their new addition.