CM Punk returned to the WWE NXT ring on Wednesday night, challenging Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship in the main event of the November 4 episode from Orlando, Florida.

The championship showdown came together following Waller’s successful title defense against Tony D’Angelo at Halloween Havoc, where Punk issued a challenge to the reigning champion via video call.

Punk and Waller went back and forth throughout the match, with the champion repeatedly targeting Punk’s ribs and neck while using several underhanded tactics to maintain control.

Waller nearly put the challenger away on multiple occasions, including after connecting with a neckbreaker across the turnbuckles and a series of knee strikes. Punk eventually battled back, countering an attempted piledriver on the apron before delivering a suicide dive to the floor.

The former WWE Champion followed with a top-rope crossbody and elbow drop, but Waller managed to survive both pin attempts.

As the match entered its closing moments, Punk connected with a superplex from the top turnbuckle before signaling for the Go To Sleep.

Before he could execute the move, however, Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance and distracted Punk, allowing Waller to capitalize with a roll-up for the three-count.

The victory allowed Waller to retain the NXT Championship, while Owens quickly retreated from the scene and left a visibly frustrated Punk inside the ring.

The interference comes just two days before Punk and Owens are scheduled to square off in a No Holds Barred Match on the November 6 episode of WWE SmackDown.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT Results 11/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.