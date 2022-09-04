– Below is video for today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide Kickoff pre-show. WWE apparently had some significant technical issues with the Kickoff airing on Peacock at 3:30pm ET, which may have caused them to open up on YouTube and other digital platforms with a replay of video packages instead of a live shot. As of 3:42pm ET, the Kickoff is still replaying the same video package.

The Kickoff panel was scheduled to feature McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts with a guest appearance by NXT UK commentator Andy Shepherd. The main Worlds Collide show is scheduled to begin at 4pm ET, and you can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

UPDATE: The Kickoff finally opened up with a live shot of Mitchell and Roberts at 3:44pm ET on Peacock.

– As seen below, WWE issued Twitter polls today to ask fans who they think will win today’s title matches at Worlds Collide. The majority of fans went with NXT Champion Bron Breakker over NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes over Ricochet, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose over Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter over Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, and NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers over Gallus, Pretty Deadly and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Can @KingRicochet reclaim the NXT North American Title from @Carmelo_WWE at #NXTWorldsCollide? — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 4, 2022

Which tag team will be left standing at #NXTWorldsCollide? — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 4, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.