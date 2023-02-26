WWE’s loop this weekend includes house shows on Saturday from the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL and Sunday from the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL.

WWE NXT star Zoey Stark is working these shows. At Saturday’s show, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Stark in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Flair went over when she submitted Deville. This is a way for WWE to get a look at her on the main roster.

https://twitter.com/TheKipUp/status/1629796299594776578