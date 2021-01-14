There are said to be some frustrated WWE NXT talents as the company recently resumed full-time developmental training in Orlando, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that there are plenty of frustrated wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center as trainees are back to full-time training, five-days a week, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the wrestlers are saying that they are typically only tested for the coronavirus once a week, and then they train the rest of the week. WWE was initially doing just virtual classes, before going to just a few days each week. Now they are back to full-time training.

