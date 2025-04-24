TVInsider.com‘s own Scott Fishman revealed that several WWE NXT Superstars will be joining him this Saturday at the Roper YMCA in Winter Garden, Florida, for Healthy Kids Day and the New World Initiative. The event is open to the local community.
The following announcement was released with additional information:
Get ready for Roper YMCA’s biggest Healthy Kids Day this Saturday, April 26th, from 10 AM to 1 PM! Join us for a fun-filled day of activities and amazing membership/program promos designed to keep our kids active and healthy. Free and open to the community.
Plus, meet WWE NXT superstars including new Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, Wren Sinclair, Haze Jameson and Chris Island from WWE LFG on A&E. Hank and Tank will also be our guest readers as part of the New World Reads Initiative!
Complete Schedule:
* 10:30 AM – Kids Fit
* 11:00 AM – Westley Dance Challenge
* 11:30 AM – Family Zumba
* 12:30 PM – Hula Hoop Contest
Plus, we’ll have more than 20 vendors for you to explore, including:
* Visit the Sheriff Department
* Crayola Experience
* Fire Truck
* Kona Ice
* Mario Kart Demo
* Trail Mix Station
…and many more!
And don’t miss our New World Reads from 1 PM to 2 PM! (Space is Limited)
Pre-register here: https://ymcacf.org/community/y-events/healthy-kids-day
