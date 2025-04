WWE and AAA are teaming up.

According to one source, WWE will join forces with AAA to present “NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide” this year.

The report states that the planned co-promoted event from WWE NXT and AAA will emanate from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on June 7, 2025.

No other details are available at this time.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)