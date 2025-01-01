During the main event segment of this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and CM Punk were involved in a heated promo exchange where Rollins referred to AEW as “the competition.” This is something that shocked Bully Ray.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Ray explained why the line “shocked” him. He said,

“I was shocked because I thought that gave AEW a little bit of ammunition to come out and say, look they just admitted on their own show that we’re competition. I was also hooked on that word, I cant believe they said it also, for two different reasons, but very much the same.”

Chris Sabin took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his gratitude for getting the chance to perform at a WWE live event in Detroit, MI. He wrote,

“Last night was special on multiple levels. First WWE tour that capped off in the Motor City of Detroit. Performing in front of my wife, parents, brothers, sisters in law, and my nephew and nieces and over 10,000 fans in our hometown is something I will never forget. Grateful.”

During a recent appearance on “The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, indie wrestler HollyHood Haley J revealed that she’s currently a free agent. She said,

“I’m not officially contracted anywhere. But I would definitely say that’s by choice [laughs]. But yeah, not officially contracted anywhere just yet. I’m going there as long as they want me there, and they seem like they like them some Haley J. So as long as they’ll bring me back, I’m gonna keep going. Then OVW, I actually probably won’t be out here for too much longer. We’ll see. There’s a little spoiler alert. It’s my time to fly from the nest, baby. I think I’ve done everything that I can here. There’s always something to learn, but I think if you stay in one place for too long, you can get burnt out, and you need to continue to go and learn a new hold, as they say. So that’s what I’m gonna do.”

As we previously reported here on eWn, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane passed away at the age of 48 due to heart complications.

On Tuesday, the National Wrestling Alliance took to YouTube to post a video paying tribute to Dane. You can check that out below:

Viva Van took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she’s officially signed to All Elite Wrestling.

In her video, which you can see below, she unboxed a variety of AEW gear including t-shirts and a hat.

And finally, WWE NXT held its annual year-end awards on this week’s show. Some of the winners can be seen below:

* Match of the Year: Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak (Stand and Deliver)

* Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry arrives in NXT

* Tag Team of the Year: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazier & Axiom)

* Female Superstar of the Year: Roxanne Perez