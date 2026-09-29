WWE NXT talent Keanu Carver is reportedly the subject of an order of protection stemming from allegations made by an unidentified individual who was previously in a relationship with him.

According to a report from POST Wrestling, a petition seeking an order of protection against Carver, real name Kevin Robertson, was filed on September 14. The petitioner, who is also said to be associated with NXT, accused Robertson of stalking and harassment.

A temporary order of protection was initially granted, with Robertson prohibited from contacting the individual or coming within 500 feet of her. Following a hearing on September 22, the order was reportedly extended through October 20, when another hearing is scheduled to take place.

The petition contains several allegations involving Robertson’s conduct following the end of their relationship. Among them, the petitioner claims Robertson repeatedly called her, including as many as 44 times in a single day, and made unwanted visits to her residence.

According to the filing, police were contacted on September 13 after Robertson allegedly arrived at the residence and refused to leave. The petitioner alleged that Robertson also threatened to harm himself during the incident. He reportedly left before police arrived.

The filing also contains allegations concerning the pair’s previous relationship. The petitioner accused Robertson of making multiple death threats and alleged that he grabbed and squeezed her throat on multiple occasions.

Several alleged incidents following the end of the relationship were also detailed in the petition. On September 8, Robertson allegedly waited outside the individual’s residence until she returned home. The filing claims that when she attempted to drive away, Robertson grabbed onto her vehicle and said he had drugs in his possession, a low phone battery and no way to get home.

Robertson allegedly returned later that evening and continued knocking on the door and circling the property into the following morning.

The petitioner alleges that Robertson returned to the residence multiple times over the ensuing days while continuing to repeatedly call her. Those alleged incidents ultimately preceded the September 13 encounter in which police were contacted.

Carver has not appeared on WWE television since the September 8 episode of NXT. His most recent match took place at an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida on September 12, where he faced Brad Baylor.

The allegations have not been adjudicated, and the order of protection proceedings remain ongoing, with the next hearing reportedly scheduled for October 20.