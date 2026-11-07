WWE NXT Superstar Thea Hail has shared another update regarding her ongoing battle with alopecia.

Hail recently took to social media to discuss the progression of the condition, which causes hair loss, revealing that she now has three bald spots.

Keeping a sense of humor about the situation, the NXT star revealed that she has given each of the spots a name: Harold, Harry and Herriot.

“Watch my newest YouTube video to hear a little about my bald spots and my life,” Hail wrote on Instagram while promoting her latest video.

Hail has continued competing in WWE NXT while dealing with the condition, maintaining a positive outlook and openly sharing her experiences with fans.