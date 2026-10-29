WWE was reportedly willing to make a significant change to this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown to help accommodate the WNBA Finals.

Game 6 of the WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, at 12:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The unusual afternoon start time comes after scheduling conflicts involving the Atlanta Hawks, who are scheduled to play at the same venue Thursday evening.

According to ESPN, WWE emerged as an unexpected potential solution during negotiations over the game’s location and start time.

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin reportedly contacted WWE President Nick Khan about the possibility of moving Friday’s SmackDown broadcast from its usual 8 p.m. ET start time to 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The proposed adjustment would have allowed Game 6 to take place Friday evening at State Farm Arena, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, with WWE’s weekly broadcast following immediately afterward.

ESPN reported the following regarding the discussions:

“During the frantic negotiations over the weekend, an unlikely ally emerged — the WWE. At one point, sources told ESPN that Steve Koonin, the Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO, reached out to WWE president Nick Khan and asked if he’d be willing to move the telecast of this week’s Smackdown to accommodate Game 6 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.”

The report continued:

“Smackdown usually airs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday nights on USA Network, which is the broadcast network for this game. If Game 6 were to be played from 7-9 p.m. at State Farm Arena, the WWE would have to move an hour later. Khan told him they’d be fine with the later broadcast window if it was needed to help the WNBA Finals play in a more appropriate arena.”

Despite WWE’s willingness to accommodate the proposed change, the arrangement ultimately fell through.

The WNBA reportedly did not want a potential Game 7 scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, which would have placed the deciding game opposite Election Night coverage.

As a result, Game 6 will proceed with its Thursday afternoon start time, while WWE SmackDown remains scheduled to air Friday, October 30, at its usual 8 p.m. ET start time on USA Network.