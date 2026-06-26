WWE is celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday with a special ticket promotion for fans attending upcoming live events across the country.
The company announced on Friday that fans can save 25 percent on select tickets for domestic WWE events by using the promo code “America.”
The offer goes live at 10 a.m. Eastern on June 29 and remains available through 11:59 p.m. on July 6.
The promotion applies to a number of upcoming Raw, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, SummerSlam and non-televised live events scheduled throughout July and early August.
Featured below is the complete list:
- June 29: Raw/SmackDown at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
July 6: Raw at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois
July 10: SmackDown at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
July 11: House show at Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
July 12: House show at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
July 13: Raw at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
July 16: House show at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania
July 17: SmackDown at MVP Arena in Albany, New York
July 18: Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City
July 20: Raw at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
July 24: SmackDown at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California
July 25: House show at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California
July 26: House show at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California
July 27: Raw at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
July 30: House show at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois
July 31: SmackDown at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
August 1: SummerSlam night one at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
August 2: SummerSlam night two at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota