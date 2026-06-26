WWE is celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday with a special ticket promotion for fans attending upcoming live events across the country.

The company announced on Friday that fans can save 25 percent on select tickets for domestic WWE events by using the promo code “America.”

The offer goes live at 10 a.m. Eastern on June 29 and remains available through 11:59 p.m. on July 6.

The promotion applies to a number of upcoming Raw, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, SummerSlam and non-televised live events scheduled throughout July and early August.

Featured below is the complete list:

June 29: Raw/SmackDown at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

July 6: Raw at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

July 10: SmackDown at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

July 11: House show at Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

July 12: House show at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

July 13: Raw at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

July 16: House show at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania

July 17: SmackDown at MVP Arena in Albany, New York

July 18: Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City

July 20: Raw at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

July 24: SmackDown at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California

July 25: House show at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California

July 26: House show at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California

July 27: Raw at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

July 30: House show at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois

July 31: SmackDown at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

August 1: SummerSlam night one at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

August 2: SummerSlam night two at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota