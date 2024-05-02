WWE is celebrating Military Appreciation Month.

This week, the company released an announcement regarding free tickets being offered to service members and veterans throughout Military Appreciation Month in May.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE offers complimentary tickets to service members and veterans during Military Appreciation Month this May WWE is proud to support our nation’s military servicemembers and veterans and has always offered active-duty servicemembers the opportunity to see a WWE Live Event as our guest.



In celebration of Military Appreciation Month this May, WWE is hosting the complimentary ticket offer to include all servicemembers and veterans with a valid military or veteran ID.



