WWE Officially Announces Becky Lynch TV Appearance

We noted back in May how Becky Lynch had filmed with former WWE Superstar Rob Gronkowski for an episode of “Game On!” on CBS.

That episode will air this Wednesday as Gronk and The Man team up to face Team Venus, led by tennis star Venus Williams.

WWE announced the following on the appearance:

See Becky Lynch on “Game On!” on CBS Wednesday If you ever wanted to see The Man team up with Gronk, now’s your chance. The WWE Universe can catch Becky Lynch and Rob Gronkowski on “Game On!” on CBS Wednesday night. Lynch joins Team Gronk to take on Team Venus lead by tennis great Venus Williams. The show, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, features two teams competing in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions. Check your local listings to tune in!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.