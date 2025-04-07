The lineup for WWE’s biggest show of the year continued to take shape on Monday, as the company confirmed the addition of a new multi-person championship match for WrestleMania 41.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media on Monday evening to officially announce Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Check out the official announcement video featuring Adam Pearce via the X player embedded below.

Make sure to join us here on April 19 and April 20 for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.