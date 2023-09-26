Jade Cargill is now officially a part of WWE. After weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that she has joined the company.

Cargill recently finished her contract with AEW before traveling to Orlando, FL to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE has been working on main roster creative for her, indicating that she will be joining the main roster instead of NXT. Pwinsider reports it’s unclear whether Jade will be on tonight’s NXT, but she is still training at the PC.

WWE has signed her to a multi-year contract.

“STAMFORD, Conn., September 26, 2023 – WWE today announced it has signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. The news was first reported by ESPN. Cargill, a standout performer who has earned accolades as an industry-renowned talent, will begin training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.”

A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game… Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill, to the @WWEUniverse. https://t.co/hBTXhPLkI7 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 26, 2023