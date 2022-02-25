WWE has officially announced the Winner Takes All match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for WrestleMania Sunday, or Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

It was then reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that Lesnar vs. Reigns will be the main event of Night Two. This has been expected, but WWE still has not confirmed which matches will headline Night One and Night Two.

As noted before, WWE announced on Thursday that Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will take place during WrestleMania Saturday, or Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. TBA

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.