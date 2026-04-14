WWE is loading up the opening moments of WrestleMania 42 with some major star power.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw, it was officially confirmed that night one of WrestleMania 42 will kick off with a high-profile six-man tag team match. The bout will see LA Knight join forces with The Usos to take on The Vision duo of Logan Paul and Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed.

That’s one way to set the tone.

WWE didn’t stop there, as another major opening match was revealed for night two. The previously announced clash between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi is now slated to open the second night of the premium live event, adding even more intrigue to an already stacked lineup.

Both opening matches will be broadcast live and free on ESPN, giving fans an early taste of the action before each night of “The Grandest Stage of Them All” gets fully underway.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place across two nights on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.