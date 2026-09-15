Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight is officially set for WWE Money In The Bank.

WWE announced on Tuesday that Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Knight in the main event of the October 10 premium live event in New Orleans.

The match was set up following the main event of Monday’s WWE Raw in Mexico City, where Reigns successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta.

After Reigns picked up the victory with a spear, Knight confronted “The Tribal Chief” and dropped him with a BFT.

Reigns responded while making his way up the aisle, telling Knight that if he wanted a championship opportunity, he could have it. Reigns then told Knight that he would see his “bitch ass” at Money In The Bank in New Orleans.

WWE has now made the match official, with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirming that Reigns vs. Knight is set to headline the show.

WWE Money In The Bank takes place on Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event begins at 6 p.m. ET and will stream on the ESPN App in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.