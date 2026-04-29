WWE continues to build for the future with its latest wave of Performance Center recruits.

The company has officially announced its April 2026 rookie class, revealing that Alyssa Daniele, Garrett Beck, Nicholas Panicali, and Zoe Hines have all reported to the WWE Performance Center.

The group brings a diverse athletic background into the system, continuing WWE’s trend of recruiting standout competitors from various sports and industries.

Zoe Hines notably comes from a collegiate softball background, having played at Boston College. She also has a notable family connection, as she is the niece of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Garrett Beck joins WWE after playing lacrosse at Grand Canyon University, and previously signed an NIL deal in June 2025 before making the jump to the company.

Alyssa Daniele, who transitions from a modeling background, previously participated in WWE’s January 2026 tryouts, earning her spot in this latest class.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Panicali rounds out the group with experience in collegiate volleyball, having competed at Sacred Heart University.

A new class.

A new crop of potential future stars.