WWE SmackDown is making news in a lot of ways today.

The show was the final episode before WWE Night Of Champions on Saturday, and the first of two back-to-back stacked shows in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was also the final three-hour episode for the weekly Friday night blue brand prime time program.

During the June 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett confirmed on the broadcast that it would be the final three-hour episode, with next week’s show on July 4, which will be a taped episode, being a two-hour broadcast.

Every episode moving forward will also be two-hour shows once again.

“One programming note,” Cole said during the 6/27 show in Riyadh. “Friday Night SmackDown next week [in] Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania goes to two hours. Two hours for Friday Night SmackDown.”

For those interested, check out complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers LIVE From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (6/27/2025).