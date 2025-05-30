The WWE women’s divisions are getting jam-packed with fresh faces these days.

In addition to Giulia, Roxanne Perez, the returns of Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and others, the women’s landscape on Raw and SmackDown is getting crowded.

Well, make room for one more.

On Friday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a video officially announcing former NXT double-champion Stephanie Vaquer has joined the Raw roster.

Additionally, it was announced that Vaquer’s debut as an official member of the red brand will take place this Monday, as she competes in a Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying match against Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.