WWE has confirmed the 2020 Draft for next month.

It was announced during tonight’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view that the WWE Draft will kick off on the October 9 SmackDown episode. It will then end on the October 12 RAW episode.

There’s no word yet on potential WWE Draft plans, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

The future is on the clock. The 2020 #WWEDraft begins Friday, October 9 on #SmackDown and continues Monday, October 12 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2A1uTuHSU7 — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020

