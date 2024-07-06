Bad Blood is coming back.
Metro Boomin, a famous rap producer, released a new video on his social media channels alongside WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, which revealed the return of the Bad Blood premium live event. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then shared the video, and asked the WWE Universe in Atlanta if they “were ready.”
WWE Bad Blood will be taking place on Saturday, October 5th, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
This October, prepare to witness the return of an absolute classic.
Atlanta… are you ready? #WWEBadBlood https://t.co/joJH65G7G9
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 6, 2024