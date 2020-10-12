WWE and E! have announced that season 6 of Total Bellas will premiere on Thursday, November 12 at 9pm ET.

The sixth season of the show will follow WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins as they expand their families. The show will also feature storylines with the rest of the family, including mom Kathy Laurinaitis as she learns she needs emergency brain surgery.

Below is a new promo for the sixth season of Total Bellas, along with WWE’s announcement on the premiere. Stay tuned for updates.

E! follows Nikki and Brie’s pregnancy journey as the new season of “Total Bellas” premieres Nov. 12 WWE Superstars, New York Times best-selling authors and entrepreneurs Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are back with an all-new season of “Total Bellas,” premiering on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 9 ET/6 PT on E!. This season, as Nikki and Brie prepare for some major milestones, including the expansion of their families with the births of their baby boys. In their memoir, “Incomparable,” Nikki reveals a deep secret she held from her family for more than 20 years. As Brie gives Nikki some childbirth and motherhood life hacks, it brings some of Brie’s emotions to the forefront from her previous pregnancy. Brie attempts to bring Nikki and their brother JJ back together after they hit a rough patch in their relationship. In a devastating turn of events, The Bellas discover that their mom Kathy will need to have emergency brain surgery. Despite everything, The Bellas still find time to celebrate with their family babymoon trip and baby showers, and an impromptu decision leaves the twins wondering if Phoenix is their forever home. Don’t miss the all-new season premiere of “Total Bellas” Thursday, Nov. 12, at 9 ET/6 PT on E!.

