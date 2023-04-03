WWE has officially announced that WrestleMania 39 was the most successful ‘Mania of all-time.

As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed during Sunday’s post-show press conference that WrestleMania Hollywood was the most successful WrestleMania ever as it “smashed records” for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media. He promised to have detailed information on Monday, but he knows there were all-time highs in those categories. You can click here for our original report on Triple H’s comments on gate and new records, along with notes on tickets sold and attendance.

In an update, WWE has just officially announced that WrestleMania 39 set new records for sponsorship, merchandise and social media.

It was noted that WrestleMania 39 became the most social WrestleMania of all-time with more than 500 million views and 11 million hours of video consumed over the two days, which is a 42% increase over WrestleMania 38.

WWE also noted that Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 33%, just one day after Night 1 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 28%.

WrestleMania 39 generated a gate of more than $21.6 million, breaking the previous record by 27%, with 161,892 in attendance at SoFi Stadium over the two nights.

Furthermore, WrestleMania 39 broke all-time sponsorship and merchandise records. Sponsorship revenue eclipsed $20 million, more than doubling the previous record. Merchandise sales were up 20% versus the record set in 2022.

