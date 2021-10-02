WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Bearcat” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services, namely wrestling exhibitions. This is the nickname that former NXT champion Keith Lee has taken in memory of the great Bearcat Wright, a popular wrestler from the 1950s and 1960s era.
The filing was made on September 28th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.