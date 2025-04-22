The WWE Universal Championship has officially been retired, marking the end of its run in the world of Sports Entertainment.

According to WWE.com, the title — originally introduced in 2016 — is now listed as retired.

Finn Balor was the inaugural champion, though his reign was cut short just one day later due to an injury sustained at SummerSlam 2016.

Initially exclusive to RAW, the Universal Championship moved to SmackDown in 2019 and was later unified with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

The unified title is now known as the Undisputed WWE Championship, currently held by 17-time World Champion John Cena.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is stepping outside of the WWE ring for a special television appearance.

Late Monday night, it was revealed that The Rock will be joining “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. The announcement came via Twitter from Boston Connor, teasing that the host has a few questions lined up — specifically about former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER.