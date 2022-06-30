Logan Paul took to Twitter today to reveal that he has been officially signed by WWE.

The celebrity boxer/online personality has been appearing for the company for over a year, and wrestled in a winning effort alongside the Miz at this year’s WrestleMania 38.

This news comes shortly after WWE announced that Paul will once again be teaming with the A-lister at SummerSlam.

This is WWE’s second major signing in as many days as they recently agreed to a contract with Bellator star, Valerie Loureda.