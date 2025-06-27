John Cena recently reflected on his June 13th promo in Lexington during an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” labeling it a personal failure. However, Fightful Select is reporting that one WWE producer clarified that this was Cena’s own self-assessment, not a view widely held backstage.

WWE talent are expected to have some time off following this weekend’s Night of Champions pay-per-view event, with a return scheduled in time for upcoming RAW and SmackDown tapings in Pittsburgh, PA.

Hikuleo has traveled to Saudi Arabia and is present for this weekend’s events.

In response to persistent online rumors about Karrion Kross refusing to take back bumps, WWE producers continue to refute the claims, stating they’ve never experienced that issue. After the initial report was published, multiple talents also reached out to confirm they’ve had no such problems with Kross.