WWE officials are said to be very happy with how Night of Champions went in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

A new report from PWInsider notes how internal reports that Night of Champions at the Jeddah Super Dome set a new record for merchandise sales in Saudi Arabia.

In terms of viewership, Night of Champions scored the highest viewership of any WWE Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia to date, surpassing the previous record, which was last November’s Crown Jewel 2022 event with Logan Paul vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, by 18%.

Over Night of Champions weekend, WWE’s YouTube channel also surpassed 95 million subscribers. This milestone places them above any other sports league with more than 90 million subscribers as the NBA has 20.6 million, the NFL has 11.2 million, MLB has 4.36 million, and the UFC has 16.1 million.

