As noted earlier, WWE officials held an all-employee Zoom meeting earlier today to discuss the WWE – UFC merger. You can click here for full details from the meeting. In an update, Fightful Select reports that a talent meeting was held backstage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles ahead of tonight’s RAW.

The meeting began at 6pm ET, and was led by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE CEO Nick Khan. There were some RAW and SmackDown talent not in attendance as they were not booked for tonight’s show due to just getting off a nearly ten-day travel stretch.

The talent meeting included talk about the records broke by WrestleMania 39. It was also stressed that nothing will change under Endeavor, but WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was mentioned when discussing his role with the new company. Officials did not take questions.

On a related note, it was reported earlier how McMahon issued an e-mail to employees this morning after the UFC – WWE merger with Endeavor was announced. We previously posted part of the e-mail, but now courtesy of Wrestlenomics, you can read Vince’s full letter below:

I’m excited to announce that WWE has entered into a partnership with Endeavor to create a one-of-a-kind company that will bring together two global sports and entertainment powerhouses: WWE and UFC. The historic alliance of these two formidable institutions has the potential to unlock vast growth opportunities for both organizations and generate opportunities for both organizations and generate an optimal outcome for our employees, shareholders, fans, and other stakeholders. We are huge admirers of the work Endeavor has done to grow the UFC brand, and they will be the perfect partner to help supercharge our growth at WWE. We are on the cusp of a new golden age for live sports entertainment, and by combining our two iconic and highly complementary properties under one roof, we will be able to fully capitalize on the rapidly expanding, global appetite for live sports events and premium content. We have some of the most engaged, passionate, and fast-growing fan bases in sports, and we are two of the only leagues capable of delivering content and events year-round. Together, we are a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment colossus with a collective fan base of more than two billion people — and counting. With our decades of combined experience, complementary expertise, ,and pooled resources, we intended ot create and cross-promote more premium live and on-demand content around the world. As for how this impacts you, following the close of the transaction, we expect to continue to operate largely as we do now. Both WWE and UFC will become wholly owned subsidiaries of the new company but retain our separate brands, as well as our leadership teams and headquarters. I will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board, while Ari Emanuel will become the CEO of the new company and remain CEO of Endeavor. Mark Shapiro will become President of the new company and also retain his role as President of Endeavor. Nick Khan will serve as WWE President, and Dana White will continue in his role as UFC President. Paul Levesque will remain WWE’s chief content executive. As of now, we expect the transaction to conclude later this year. In the meantime, it is business as usual here, and this news has no immediate impact on your day-to-day roles or responsibilities. Nick, along with Paul, Frank, Brad and Maurice, will host an all-employee meeting today at 4:00p ET to provide additional details. I want to close by expressing my sincere and heartfelt gratitude to you all. We are coming off the most successful WrestleMania of all time and that’s a testmane to your commitment and ability ot execute 52 weeks a year. I can’t wait to work with all of you on building this exciting next chapter for WWE. Then. Now. Forever. Together. Vince

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.