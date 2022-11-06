Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title.

Braun Strowman went over Omos in a singles match with his power slam finisher at the same event.

PWInsider reports that WWE officials were said to be “really happy” with how the event went, particularly with Paul and Omos.

With Paul, WWE officials were said to be praising his work and poise backstage. Regarding Omos, management has been pleased with his work at Crown Jewel and, in general lately. The feeling backstage is that he’s making good progress.