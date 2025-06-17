Kali Armstrong may have just claimed her first championship, but several WWE sources are already predicting a future that extends far beyond EVOLVE.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Armstrong has turned heads backstage with her performances at recent EVOLVE tapings. Some within WWE are even calling her a potential “future WrestleMania main eventer.”

Since capturing the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship on the May 28 episode, Armstrong has kept the momentum going. She recently appeared at an NXT live event in Citrus Springs with the title in hand — a move that, according to sources, won’t be a one-time cameo. Armstrong has been working NXT house shows regularly and is being seriously considered for a full-time call-up to the NXT roster.

Armstrong secured the EVOLVE title by defeating Kylie Rae, Wendy Choo, and Kendal Grey in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match. Rae handled most of the eliminations, but it was Armstrong who sealed the win by hitting the Kali Connection on Rae to take the title.

She drew even more attention when WWE veteran Natalya stepped into the ring to present the championship — only for Armstrong to snatch the belt from her hands and raise it without a word.

With growing fan interest and strong internal support, Kali Armstrong’s path to NXT appears inevitable—and it might just be the first chapter in a much bigger WWE story.