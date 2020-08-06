WWE Officials Reportedly High on Ridge Holland, Holland on Last Night’s WWE NXT Appearance

WWE officials are reportedly high up on Ridge Holland.

The WWE NXT UK Superstar worked last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network, against Oney Lorcan and winner Damian Priest in the Triple Threat Qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” North American Title Ladder Match.

It was noted by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE officials feel like Holland has potential to be the next big thing for the company.

The 32 year old Holland made his pro wrestling debut in the UK in March 16 at an indie event. Known to others as Luke Menzies, Holland is a former pro rugby player in the UK. He worked a November 2016 WWE tryout in the UK and was signed in May 2018.

Holland debuted at the July 28, 2018 NXT live event in Ft. Pierce, Florida, defeating Mars Wang. He worked several NXT live events and TV dark matches until making his first NXT UK appearance at the January 13, 2019 TV tapings in Blackpool, defeating Flash Morgan Webster. Holland wouldn’t return to NXT UK until November 2019, when he made his TV debut by defeating Oliver Carter. His actual NXT TV debut for the main brand came on the October 31, 2018 episode – a loss to Matt Riddle, who was making his TV debut. Holland was billed as Luke Menzies that night. He would work several NXT matches in the United States in between NXT UK dates, perfecting his craft at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Holland currently has a record of 5-1 in NXT UK TV matches. He’s won 5 matches since November 2019, and the 1 loss came to NXT UK Champion WALTER at the March 7 tapings in England. That match has not aired yet for some reason. His last NXT UK TV match aired on the March 19 episode – a win over Joseph Conners.

Holland tweeted on last night’s appearance and wrote, “Bother….caused. #Ridge #Northerngrit #illbeseeinya”

Ridge still has another shot at qualifying for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match due to the situation announced by NXT General Manager William Regal last night, which we explained at this link. There is on word yet on who he will be facing in the “Second Chance” qualifier.

Stay tuned for updates on Holland. You can see his full tweet below:

