– WWE programming will not return on A&E until the new season of WWE LFG premieres. As noted, WWE LFG season two has a quick turnaround, as the show returns on June 22, after just finishing the inaugural season this past Sunday, May 18.

– Speaking of WWE LFG, season one winner Tyra Mae Steel spoke with FOX News for an interview covering her stint on the show. As noted, Steel will join the WWE NXT roster as an official talent in the coming weeks. In addition to her WWE accomplishments, Steel, real name Tamyra Mensah-Stock, is also known for making history as the first black woman to win gold in the Olympics, when she took home gold at the 2022 Tokyo Olympics in women’s freestyle wrestling.

– As the road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7 continues to wind down, the company has begun releasing complete matches from past WWE Money In The Bank shows in full via the official YouTube channel. On Wednesday, the complete 2022 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match was released in its’ entirety. The match features Austin Theory, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.